Grab a Beer and Go Shopping for Unique Items from Local Makers

Tosa Pop-Up Shop is May 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Head Brewing Co.

Independent artists and makers from the Milwaukee area will host the 3rd Annual Tosa Pop-Up Shop on May 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Big Head Brewing Co. in Wauwatosa. The event features handmade gifts and décor, such as incredibly tasty chocolates, beautifully painted ceramics, crazy strong magnets, unique jewelry, creative signs, luscious soaps and body care, glass art, photography, acrylic paintings, matchbook art and décor, plush toys, furniture, pillows, pipe lamps and candles. PLUS, grab a beer from Big Head while you shop.

Remember that Mother’s Day is May 13 (lots of great gifts for Mom at the Pop-Up Shop).

Featured independent artists and makers:

SnapHappy Creative by Julie Terwelp (Wauwatosa) – Unique upcycled art and hand-built pottery

MissMatchWI by Melissa Rausch (Kenosha) – Distinctive matchbook art and decor. True-vintage and vintage reproductions.

MagNutty Magnets by Lisa Balcerak (Greendale) – Super-strong, super-small magnets upcycled from everyday things.

Sacred Identity by Jenny Farr (Wauwatosa) – Organic soaps and body care, one-of-a-kind jewelry and hand-sewn gifts.

Collective Lea Vintage by Theresa Lea Young (Kewaskum) – One-of-a-kind furniture pieces and vintage décor

Chocolate Falls by Dawn Damico (Menomonee Falls) – Fairy food, truffles, fudge-dipped brownies, chocolate dipped pretzels and more sweet treats

Lit MKE by Mike Bates (Milwaukee) – Hand-made scented soy wax candles made from repurposed wine, liquor, beer bottles and cans.

Art by Kelli by Kelli Greentree (South Milwaukee) – Small acrylic paintings, art cards and gemstone jewelry

Plushzilla by Steve Greentree (South Milwaukee) – Local handmade plush stuffed animals and toys

Inspired Scribe by Julie Stangle Krinke (Mukwonago) – Original word art prints on paper, canvas and wood; gifts and home decor.

Shimmering Glass by Jeanne Bascom (West Milwaukee) – Functional art such as fused glass vases, plates, bowls and jewelry. One-of-a-kind artistic designs in fused glass

J.R. Busch Images by John Busch (Milwaukee) –Original photography transferred on wood

This & That - Especially For You by Lori Baier (Waukesha) – Hand-painted original designs on wood and pillows, hand-painted vintage chalkboard art and vintage architectural pieces

Ei8hteen20 Lamp Co. by Aaron Michaelson (Wauwatosa) – Custom designed and crafted pipe lamps

For more information about the 3rd Annual Tosa Pop-Up Shop on May 5, please visit the event page on Facebook.