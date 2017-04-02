Tosa Popup Shop/Artisan Market

Event time: 10am-3pm

Unique One-Day Event Highlights Work from Local Artists and Makers Tosa Pop-Up Shop is April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little Red Store

Eight independent female artists and makers from the Milwaukee area will host a unique pop-up event on Apr. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Red Store in Wauwatosa. The 2nd Annual Tosa Pop-Up Shop! will feature handmade gifts and deÌcor, such as crazy strong magnets, incredibly tasty cookies and granola, beautifully painted ceramics, unique vintage assemblage jewelry, creative signs, fun pillows, luscious soaps, colorful greeting cards and gorgeous vintage glass art. Most are perfect as gifts for Mother’s Day, which is May 14.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1936092519958380/

Featured independent artists:

Lucky Cookie by Mary Heitkemper (Wauwatosa) â€“ Small batch baker of cookies and granola, as well as illustrated greeting cards, prints and custom graphics.

MagNutty Mighty Mini Magnets by Lisa Balcerak (Greendale) â€“ Super-strong, super- small magnets upcycled from everyday things.

Sacred Identity by Jenny Farr (Wauwatosa) â€“ Repurposed vintage assemblage jewelry and all-natural soaps and balms.

SnapHappy Creative by Julie Terwelp (Wauwatosa) â€“ Unique upcycled art and hand- built pottery.

×

The Vintage Glass Garden by Jean Marie Best (Wauwatosa) â€“ Upcycled garden art and home decor made from vintage glass, china, and silver plate, featuring elegant beading and findings.

×

This & That - Especially for You by Lori Baier (Waukesha) â€“ Signs, pillows and up cycled handcrafted home decor and gifts. Most pieces are one-of-a-kind, providing that unique touch to any home decor.

Ar{t}pin by Jen Arpin (Wauwatosa) â€“ Relief prints, beaded jewelry and unique home goods.

Mischief Makers by Jenny Leigh (Wauwatosa) â€“ Recycled art, including jewelry and other unique decorative pieces.

Price: Free