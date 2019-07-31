Tosa Tonight: Steely Dane w/Bonifas Electric Band (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

Metcalfe’s Market presents Steely Dane, with guests Bonifas Electric Band.

Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. Fifteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four-piece horn section and three background singers.

The Bonifas Electric Band was formed by veteran jazz guitarist Bill Bonifas to feature Grammy award winning trumpeter Brian Lynch for a very special concert in 2017. Brian joined Bill in the jazz-fusion portion of a night dedicated to the legends of Milwaukee Jazz at Milwaukee’s Jazz in the Park. At that performance, the band was seen by members of the Milwaukee Ballet who loved the interaction of the elegant trumpet with the edgy rock guitar and the overall fusion sound. The Ballet requested the band perform original music with them at a ballet which took place in early 2018 and the group has been performing since.