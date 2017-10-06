Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting

Total Wine & More will feature four highly rated wines for under $20 during its weekend tasting, October 6 – 8. These wines include Chateau de Nages Costieres de Nimes Blanc, Louis Bouillot Rosé, Phebus Malbec Reserva and Bulgariana Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tastings will be available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.