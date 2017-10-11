Town Hall Public Hearing: "Access to Justice – Judicial Recusal in Wisconsin"

Equal justice for all Wisconsinites is impossible without strong recusal rules for our state's judges and justices.

Please join us! Ask questions. Make your voice heard – and learn:

- Why more effective recusal rules are needed for judges at all levels who receive campaign contributions;

- How justice for all is threatened by lack of effective recusal rules;

- What Wisconsin needs to do to achieve effective recusal rules and what they should be;

- How citizens can help bring about strong recusal rules and equal access to justice.

Speakers: former State Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler, former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Michael Skwierawski, Marquette Law Professor Ed Fallone, and CC/WI Exec. Director Jay Heck.

Organized by Common Cause in Wisconsin

Event co-sponsors include the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County, and the American Association of University Women-Wisconsin

Event flyer is here: https://commoncausewisconsin.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/judicial-recusal-public-hearing-flyer_milwaukeerev3.pdf