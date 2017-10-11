Town Hall/Public Hearing on Judicial Recusal in Wisconsin
Ray and Kay Eckstein Hall, Marquette University Law School 1215 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
In this town hall organized by Common Cause in Wisconsin, legal experts will discuss why more effective recusal rules are needed for judges who receive campaign contributions at all levels, and what Wisconsin needs to do to achieve effective recusal rules.
