Event time: 7:30 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays, 4 pm/8 pm Saturdays, 2 pm/7 pm Sundays

Wisconsin native Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is one of the greatest American plays ever written. With poetic beauty and simplicity, Our Town illuminates the powerful bonds that hold communities together through everyday life and moments of crisis, as if follows the lives of the Gibbs, Webbs and their friends and neighbors. With humor, wit, and exceptionally powerful storytelling, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human and encourages us to live life to its fullest.

All performances schedules subject to change, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or up to date information.

Price: Tickets start at $30 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com