Trailer Park Boys w/Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, Randy & Mr. Lahey

Event time: 8pm

What’s supposed to be an intimate evening with the Trailer Park Boys quickly goes off the rails when, after escaping arrest for ‘a simple misunderstanding’, the boys realize they have limited time to party before the cops inevitably track them down. Under pressure to pack as much partying as possible into the evening, expect the boys to be at their drunkest, highest and greasiest for a hilarious night you’ll never forget!

