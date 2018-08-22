Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)
Currie Park 3535 N. Mayfair Road, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Pass me a pint
Currie Park, North Mayfair Road & West Capitol Drive
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Currie1.pdf
The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Currie Park!
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Aug. 22 Keg tapping + Live Music by Vern & the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck
Enjoy free beer from the ceremonial keg, while it lasts!