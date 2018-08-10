Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Hales Corners Park, New Berlin Road & 116th Street, Hales Corners

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/HalesCorners1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

Aug 10 Nickle and Rose

Aug 11 Derek Pritzl

Aug 17 Kyle Feerick

Aug 18 Heather Maywood