Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Hales Corners Park 5765 S. New Berlin Road, Village of Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Pass me a pint
Hales Corners Park, New Berlin Road & 116th Street, Hales Corners
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/HalesCorners1.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
Aug 10 Nickle and Rose
Aug 11 Derek Pritzl
Aug 17 Kyle Feerick
Aug 18 Heather Maywood