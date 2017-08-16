Event time: 11am-6pm

Remember the days of childhood, finding lost treasures in places thought to be hidden? The Racine Revitalization Partnership is inviting the public to rediscover the Treasures of Uptown on Sept. 30, 2017 from 11am – 6pm. Treasures of Uptown will bring together nonprofits and area businesses to host a street festival that will include live music, dance performances, local restaurants, food trucks, and open doors to the unique curiosities offered by local merchants. The event will also launch The Vital Art Project for a 30 day run in pop-up art galleries throughout the neighborhood and the Bonk! Sponsored 100 Thousand Poets for Change.

The 100 Thousand Poets for Change will culminate the Treasures event with poetry readings concerned with social, environmental and political change at the gallery space located at 1504 Washington Avenue beginning at 6pm.

Price: Free