Tom Radai and David Miller Present:

TRIBUTE TO EDDIE TAYLOR!

EDDIE TAYLOR JR. - legendary guitarist and son of the late great Eddie Taylor, JIM LIBAN - world-famous harmonicist, JOEL PATERSON - guitar, KURT KOENIG - bass, MARK HAINES - from Chicago on drums!

This will be a night of Blues you won’t forget!

Knights of Columbus West Allis, 1800 S 92nd St, West Allis, WI 53214, From 7 pm -10 pm.

ADVANCED TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $10 or $15 at the Door!

Doors open 6:30 pm

PLEASE REMEMBER TO PRINT OUT THE TICKETS ONLINE FOR PROOF OF PURCHASE AT THE DOOR, PLUS SHARE AND INVITE YOUR FRIENDS!