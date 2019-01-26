The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile

to Google Calendar - The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile - 2019-01-26 20:00:00

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The Coffee House presents two great duos in one night! Triflemore (Susan Rhea and Owen Goudie) creates progressive folk with Celtic and British Isles folk baroque flavors. In Smile, Elizabeth Kashinn and Callow Thurow unite their emotive musical gifts to present songs inspired by folk, indie, jazz, Broadway show tunes, and blues. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00. Doors open at 7:30. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.

Info
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance
414-534-4612
