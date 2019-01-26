The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile

The Coffee House presents two great duos in one night! Triflemore (Susan Rhea and Owen Goudie) creates progressive folk with Celtic and British Isles folk baroque flavors. In Smile, Elizabeth Kashinn and Callow Thurow unite their emotive musical gifts to present songs inspired by folk, indie, jazz, Broadway show tunes, and blues. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00. Doors open at 7:30. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.