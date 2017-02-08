Trivia Night

New Berlin Ale House 16000 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

Event time: 6pm-10pm

Join us for a fun night of useless facts!!

Friday February 24th @ New Berlin Ale House

$25/person for 2 drink tickets and pizza

Eight people per table; partial teams may be combined to fill tables.

* 50/50 Raffle

*Animal toy/treat guessing games

*Everyone wins a prize!!

Proceeds benefit Elmbrook Humane Society

for more information check out: http://www.ebhs.org/index.php/trivia

Price: $25/person

Info
New Berlin Ale House 16000 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
