Trivia Night
New Berlin Ale House 16000 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Event time: 6pm-10pm
Join us for a fun night of useless facts!!
Friday February 24th @ New Berlin Ale House
$25/person for 2 drink tickets and pizza
Eight people per table; partial teams may be combined to fill tables.
* 50/50 Raffle
*Animal toy/treat guessing games
*Everyone wins a prize!!
Proceeds benefit Elmbrook Humane Society
for more information check out: http://www.ebhs.org/index.php/trivia
Price: $25/person
Info
New Berlin Ale House 16000 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Misc. Events