Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue Perform at DCA June 14

On Thursday, June 14, at 8 p.m., beloved bandleader, singer, songwriter, and horn-blower

Trombone Shorty will perform with his band Orleans Avenue at Door Community Auditorium (DCA).

PopMatters calls Trombone Shorty’s music “all groove and brass, people dancing, a sincere and inspiring mixture of New Orleans brass band bravado, soulful funk, and rock sizzle.”

Trombone Shorty is the stage moniker of bandleader, singer, songwriter, and horn-blower Troy Andrews. Raised in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood, Trombone Shorty picked up the trombone at age four and by eight was leading his own band in parades, halls, and bars. He spent his teens playing with New Orleans brass bands and touring with Lenny Kravitz.

As an adult, Trombone Shorty has logged performances on “Conan,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” the hit HBO series “Treme,” the Grammys, and at the White House. In his recordings and live performances, Trombone Shorty branches out passionately across genres, treating audiences to brass band blare, deep-groove funk, bluesy beauty, and hip-hop swagger.

Though Trombone Shorty draws heavily on New Orleans blues and dirge traditions, his music is joyful, celebratory, energetic—everything but mournful. Andrews says his music is about “prevailing no matter what type of roadblock is in front of you.” On his latest album, he sings, “There’s a lot of hope turning to doubt / I’ve got something to say to them / You don’t know what you’re talking about / When you believe in love, it all works out.”

Trombone Shorty’s performance is made possible with support from presenting sponsor David and Lori Nicolas; major sponsors Main Street Market and Peninsula Pulse; and supporting sponsors JJ’s La Puerta & The Waterfront Restaurant, RocketDSD.com/IceCreamSource.com, and Wisconsin Public Radio.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. Tickets for the concert range from $55 to $78. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.