Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks

Google Calendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Defined more by expressive songwriting and heartfelt harmonies rather than any one genre, Trout Steak Revival crosses over and blends the bounds of folk, indie, bluegrass, and roots evoking its own style of Americana.  With five band members all contributing unique lyrics, lead vocals, acoustic instrumentation, and harmonies, Trout Steak Revival delivers memorable tunes to an energetic fanbase that grows hand-in-hand with the band.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trout Steak Revival w/The Wooks - 2017-09-20 00:00:00