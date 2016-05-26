The Truly Remarkable Loon

Google Calendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 3:00 PM

See the wacky stunts, sidesplitting comedy, gravity-defying plate spinning and spectacular juggling of the Truly Remarkable Loon! From beanbag chairs to a parasol to a live mongoose, if it isn’t nailed down, you can’t stop Loon from tossing it into the air in this hilarious juggling variety act.

Price: ADULT $5 | CHILD $3 | LAP $1

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Truly Remarkable Loon - 2017-02-19 00:00:00