truTV Impractical Jokers "Santiago Sent Us" Tour Starring The Tenderloins

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: Doors 4PM / Show 5PM Doors 7:30PM / Show 8PM

2nd Show Added Due to Overwhelming Demand!

On Sale Fri. 12/16 @ 12PM

truTV

Impractical Jokers

'Santiago Sent Us' Tour

Starring The Tenderloins

2 Shows!

Sunday, February 12

Doors 4PM / Show 5PM

Doors 7:30PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Ages 16+ Suggested/Parental Discretion Advised

truTV’s Impractical Jokers are bringing a BRAND NEW LIVE SHOW to your city… Santiago Sent Us! Yes, Q, Murr, Joe and Sal – aka The Tenderloins – will be performing a NEW BATCH of their special blend of comedy, hi-jinx, and never-before-seen videos on stage. Impractical Jokers is in its 5th Season and can be found on truTV Thursdays at 10pm.

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
