truTV Impractical Jokers "Santiago Sent Us" Tour Starring The Tenderloins
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: Doors 4PM / Show 5PM Doors 7:30PM / Show 8PM
2nd Show Added Due to Overwhelming Demand!
On Sale Fri. 12/16 @ 12PM
truTV
Impractical Jokers
'Santiago Sent Us' Tour
Starring The Tenderloins
2 Shows!
Sunday, February 12
Doors 4PM / Show 5PM
Doors 7:30PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
Ages 16+ Suggested/Parental Discretion Advised
truTV’s Impractical Jokers are bringing a BRAND NEW LIVE SHOW to your city… Santiago Sent Us! Yes, Q, Murr, Joe and Sal – aka The Tenderloins – will be performing a NEW BATCH of their special blend of comedy, hi-jinx, and never-before-seen videos on stage. Impractical Jokers is in its 5th Season and can be found on truTV Thursdays at 10pm.