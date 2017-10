×

Join us EVERY TUESDAY when we bring the "Pickers Circle," a tradition from authentic Irish Pubs, back to the

. A congregation of musicians, started by Mark Meaney, will be arriving around 8PM to fill the Pub with seasoned musicians openly singing and playing a variety of songs which is open for anyone to join.

Along with a great ambience, you can also enjoy our amazing Pie and a Pint night EVERY TUESDAY. Any of our house made pints paired with any pint of draught beer for only $10!!!

Dates of performance : February 14, February 21, February 28 8PM-10PM