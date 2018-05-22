Red Lion Pub presents a delicious Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey dinner with special guest, Sarah Leonard, Wisconsin's Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador. Enjoy 4 house-made courses, be walked through the different notes of each sample throughout the evening and try some rare whiskey's in the Tullamore D.E.W. portfolio.

Only $55 per ticket includes:

- A complimentary Tullamore D.E.W. cocktail to start the evening

- 4 whiskeys from the Tullamore D.E.W. portfolio

**Tully whiskeys to be featured include**

Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask

A craft of small-batch, cider-making, and their legendary whiskey creating a layered complexity of nose and taste that is richly rewarding.

Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year

Their 12 Year Old Special Reserve is a carefully crafted blend of old Irish whiskeys. They say with age comes wisdom, or in this case, complexity, character, and maturity.

Tullamore D.E.W. Phoenix

A limited edition Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey, sold in only certain stores. This whiskey has a creamy and rich aroma, with hints of vanilla, molasses, toffee, brown sugar and spicy ginger. The aroma gives way to notes of malted barley, cinnamon and woody spices on the palate, which are complemented by a sweet undertone of honey and red fruits.

Tullamore D.E.W. 15 Year

The 15 Year Old Trilogy is the very pinnacle of their craft. The three unique crafts of distillation, blending and maturation in finest oak was honed. The Tullamore D.E.W. signature blending of all three types of triple distilled Irish whiskey; pot still, malt and grain bring out a uniquely complex yet smooth taste.

- 4 delicious house-made courses to be paired with each whiskey sample.

- A raffling of a Tullamore D.E.W. Whiskey bottle along with other prizes

- Some other specialty Tullamore D.E.W. whiskeys to sample throughout the event as well.

Pre-reservation is required.

A deposit of $20.00 (+tax) is required to save your seat for the dinner. The remainder of the payment will be collected the night of the dinner. A tip is not included in ticket price.

Contact sandy@redlionpubmke.com with any questions or more information about the event.