Turkish Food Night with LIVE Calligraphy Demonstration

Come and join us at the traditional TASWI Turkish Food Night on Saturday, March 9th at 6:30 PM to enjoy delicious homemade Turkish food, live demonstration on Turkish culture and experience warm Turkish hospitality! The event is in an informal setting and kids-friendly. Come with your family and friends. We will have a raffle and give out some Turkish presents, too! We organize intercultural dialogue events like this one in order to share some of our cultural values and food as well as to create a platform for people from diverse backgrounds meet each other and make new friends. Seating is limited. Due to huge interest to our programs, RSVP is required. Please reserve your seat today before the tickets are sold out! We look forward to meeting you. Admission * Adults: Early bird: $15, Regular: $20, At the door: $25 Children (5-12 years old): Early bird: $7, Regular: $10, At the door: $12 4 years and under: Free Early bird tickets expire one week before the event! * Admission includes a main course that comes with Turkish-style rice, two types of salads/appetizers, desert and unlimited Turkish tea! Turkish Coffee will be available for additional purchase.