Turkish Food Night
Turkish American Society of Wisconsin 6011 S. 27th St., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221
Event time: 6:30pm
Turkish Food Night
April 22, 2017 | 6:30PM
Come and join us at the traditional TASWI Turkish Food Night on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 PM to enjoy delicious homemade Turkish food, experience warm Turkish hospitality and have fun!
Raffle, surprise gifts!
Come with your family, friends and children. We look forward to meeting you.
MENU
Karniyarik (Eggplant Stuffed with Ground Beef)
Boulgur Pilaf (V)
Cacik (Tzatziki) (V)
Pinto beans with olive oil (V)
Cheesy pastry (V)
Ladyfinger Dessert
V: Vegetarian
RSVP is required. Reserve your ticket online for $15 or pay $20 at the door.
Turkish American Society of Wisconsin
6011 South 27th Street, Greenfield, WI 53221
(414) 325-1355
E-mail: info@taswi.org