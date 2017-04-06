Event time: 6:30pm

Come and join us at the traditional TASWI Turkish Food Night on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 PM to enjoy delicious homemade Turkish food, experience warm Turkish hospitality and have fun!

Raffle, surprise gifts!

Come with your family, friends and children. We look forward to meeting you.

MENU

Karniyarik (Eggplant Stuffed with Ground Beef)

Boulgur Pilaf (V)

Cacik (Tzatziki) (V)

Pinto beans with olive oil (V)

Cheesy pastry (V)

Ladyfinger Dessert

V: Vegetarian

RSVP is required. Reserve your ticket online for $15 or pay $20 at the door.

Turkish American Society of Wisconsin

6011 South 27th Street, Greenfield, WI 53221

(414) 325-1355

E-mail: info@taswi.org