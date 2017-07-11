Twelfth Night

Event time: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm

Illyria is a mysterious place full of romantics and eccentrics. At least that’s how it seems to Viola, who’s been cast adrift in this merry world. Out of necessity, she disguises herself as a boy but quickly becomes an object of desire to the woman her employer sent her to woo. Time eventually sorts it all out, but not before Viola and everyone around her are bewitched, bothered and bewildered as they traverse the often contradictory landscapes of their hearts. This clever and lovely tale returns to our stage under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, who directed our recent production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM which earned BEST PLAY from Broadwayworld.com.