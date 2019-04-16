Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Two Trains Running

April 16 – May 12, 2019, By August Wilson, Directed by Timothy Douglas, Quadracci Powerhouse, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. A classic from an American Master Playwright. It’s 1969 and change is in the air. But for the owner of a rundown diner in a dying Pittsburgh neighborhood, the Civil Rights movement may just be an impractical dream. Torn between whether to gamble on an urban-renewal buyout or sell his building to a predatory businessman, he finds himself caught between idealism and brutal reality. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson comes this masterpiece about everyday lives in the shadow of great events, and of unsung citizens who are anything but ordinary, in the play The New York Times declared as “Mr. Wilson’s most adventurous and honest attempt to reveal the intimate heart of history.”

