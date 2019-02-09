Stritch Theater for Young Audiences presents a whimsical, colorful and joyful take on the classic animal fairytale. As the Ugly Duckling journeys through the four seasons, our hero looks for a place to fit in and comes to discover the importance of identity and self-worth that lead to true beauty (on the inside).

Performance Dates & Times:

February 9, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

February 10, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

February 11, 2019 @ 10:00 AM

February 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM

February 13, 2019 @ 10:00 AM

February 14, 2019 @ 10:00 AM and @ 1:00pm

February 15, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

February 16, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

February 17, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

"The Ugly Duckling" will last approximately 50 minutes with no intermission.

*The performance on Tuesday, February 12th will be ASL interpreted.

General admission tickets cost $6. Group discount rates are available. Contact boxoffice@stritch.edu or call (414) 410-4171 for ticket and performance information.

"The Ugly Duckling" is performed in the Nancy Kendall Mainstage Theater in the Joan Steele Stein Center for Communication Studies/Fine Arts building on the Cardinal Stritch University campus. Tickets are still available for pick up in the Box Office at the front of the Nancy Kendall Theater. Free parking is available in lots 5 and 8.