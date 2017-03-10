Event time: Thursday, March 30 | Doors 7PM • Show 8PM Friday, March 31 | Doors 8PM • Shows 9:15PM Saturday, April 1 | Doors 8PM • Shows 9:15PM

An Evening with

Umphrey's McGee Winter 2017

Special guest on Thurs. 3/30 Earphorik

3 Nights!

The Riverside Theater

UM has built a rabid fanbase through endless touring, putting them on the road 100+ nights a year. Their constantly evolving sound channels a wide spectrum of influences while still preserving their distinct voice through crafty songwriting. With a massive repertoire of originals and note-perfect covers, their live shows are like flipping through the presets on your radio dial. Their A.D.D. approach to “progressive improvisation” utilizes a set of Zappa inspired hand signals allowing them to orchestrate their melodic creations on the fly.