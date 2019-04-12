Made up from long time veterans of the Milwaukee Music Scene, UNCLE FESTER has been entertaining audiences throughout South Eastern WI and Northern Ill and focuses on recreating the Best of Classic Rock in a high energy, true to the recording fashion that still leaves room for a few twists. UNCLE FESTER aims to pick up where the original artists live shows left off. With talented Mutli-instrumentalists and three vocalists, UNCLE FESTER brings this Deep, Classic music to life.