Uncle Fester

to Google Calendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00

The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066

Made up from long time veterans of the Milwaukee Music Scene, UNCLE FESTER has been entertaining audiences throughout South Eastern WI and Northern Ill and focuses on recreating the Best of Classic Rock in a high energy, true to the recording fashion that still leaves room for a few twists. UNCLE FESTER aims to pick up where the original artists live shows left off. With talented Mutli-instrumentalists and three vocalists, UNCLE FESTER brings this Deep, Classic music to life.

Info
The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Uncle Fester - 2019-04-12 20:00:00