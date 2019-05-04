Uncommon Grace: The Life of Flannery O’Connor Film Screening with the Filmmaker

Milwaukee Central Public Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Despite her premature death at age 39, Flannery O’Connor left behind one of the most haunting and strikingly original bodies of work in 20th Century literature. Uncommon Grace: The Life of Flannery O’Connor traces the people and events that shaped her remarkable career. Featuring expert commentary and rare photographs, Uncommon Grace will give you a new appreciation for this highly celebrated, yet often misunderstood, storyteller.

A Q&A with filmmaker Bridget Kurt will follow the screening.

Milwaukee Central Public Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
414-286-3011
