Unconscious Bias (Part II): Can We Manage It?

The human brain is an effective pattern-making machine. Most of these patterns operate outside of our awareness. Most are beneficial, but some – like bias against people different from ourselves – are maladaptive in today’s highly interconnected world. In this talk, Reggie Jackson and Dr. Fran Kaplan, explore ways we can monitor and manage our “blind spots” in order to build more inclusive and equitable multicultural relationships and institutions.

Unconscious Biases (Part I): How Can We See Our Blind Spots? examined the biological and societal origins of unconscious bias. An abbreviated version of discussion will set the stage for this program.