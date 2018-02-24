Unseen Forces Opening Night
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Unseen Forces Opening Night
Saturday February 24, 2018
7:00–10:00 p.m.
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Come celebrate our new exhibition series, Unseen Forces. These five exhibitions feature the work of of Renée Stout, Iris Häussler, Paul Swenbeck, Joy Feasley, Emery Blagdon, and Stella Waitzkin, and explore territories of belief, opinion, and fact. Featuring live music by Har-di-Har, musical talent from Sheboygan, complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar.
Free for Members
$15 in advance/$25 at the door
Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Visual Arts