Unseen Forces Opening Night

Saturday February 24, 2018

7:00–10:00 p.m.

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Come celebrate our new exhibition series, Unseen Forces. These five exhibitions feature the work of of Renée Stout, Iris Häussler, Paul Swenbeck, Joy Feasley, Emery Blagdon, and Stella Waitzkin, and explore territories of belief, opinion, and fact. Featuring live music by Har-di-Har, musical talent from Sheboygan, complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar.

Free for Members

$15 in advance/$25 at the door