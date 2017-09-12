Event time: 6-9pm

Up-cycled Mittens

Monday, November 6th 6pm – 9pm

Warm, fuzzy and made up-cycled sweaters. Keep your hands cozy the rest of the winter in this workshop with Betsy. Using a pattern made from tracing your hand (or pre-traced from someone special) and new fleece for a lining you will leave with a one of a kind re-purposed accessory. Class: 3 hours. Basic sewing skills are a must. Please bring fabric shears if you have them.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Supply fee: $5 to instructor Class fee: $35

Price: $35 plus $5 supply fee to instructor