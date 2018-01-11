Urban Barn Dance w/Frogwater

Urban Barn Dance Milwaukee was created in 2016 for folks who just couldn’t sit still while listening to the music of Frogwater and for fans of old-time, good-time American social dances (squares, circles, lines). Frogwater is the acoustic musical pairing of Jack and Susan Nicholson. Renowned for their musical virtuosity and exuberant live performances, they like to think of themselves as musical ambassadors, and describe their style as "eclectic acoustic peoples' music." Their repertoire spans from Celtic to Delta Blues, Classical to Pop with a healthy dose of unique, original material filling out the mix. Their innovative interpretations of traditional tunes span the centuries and the miles and defy categorization.Caller Patricia Lynch has been teaching and calling dances for close to forty years with a preference for New England Chestnuts, other old-time dances, and Scottish Ceilidhs. She and her husband Patrick love getting people of all ages and abilities out on the dance floor. Dances are easy-to-learn and family-friendly. No experience is necessary and you don’t need to come with a partner. A portion of the proceeds from each event are donated to a local charity.