Event time: Opening Reception, 3pm-6pm Feb. 17. Exhibit: February 17 to March 17.

Fresh Perspective Art Collective, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, and members of Wisconsin Urban Wood are pleased to present a group exhibition honoring Milwaukee’s most influential black citizens. “Urban Heroes, Urban Wood” will run from February 17 to March 17, 2017, at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, located at 2620 W. Center St., in Milwaukee.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 17, from 3-6 p.m. Both the exhibit and opening reception are free of charge.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.wbhsm.org. For more information on Fresh Perspective Art Collective, visit www.facebook.com/freshperspectiveart. New to the concept of Wisconsin Urban Wood? Check out www.wisconsinurbanwood.org.

Price: Free