UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series: The 400 Blows

The 400 Blows

Mar 7-10 | 1959 | France | François Truffaut | French and English languages | 99 min

Considered to be one of the most important films in world cinema, François Truffaut’s first feature film is one of the most intensely touching stories ever made about a young adolescent. Told from the point of view of Truffaut’s cinematic counterpart, Antoine, The 400 Blows sensitively re-creates the trials of Truffaut’s own childhood, unsentimentally portraying aloof parents, oppressive teachers, and petty crime. The film marked Truffaut’s passage from leading film critic to trailblazing auteur of the French New Wave. 1959 Cannes Film Festival: Best Director; 1959 New York Film Critics Circle Awards: Best Foreign Language Film.

FILM DISCUSSION Saturday, Apr 6 | 12-1 pm | Cinema

FREE STUDENT SCREENING Sunday, Mar 10 | 5 pm

Admission: Season subscription only. Visit the box office online for subscription information (https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com/) or call campus concierge at 262-595-2307.

Venue: Student Center Cinema, UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144

Screenings are Thursday through Sunday (Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 5 pm and 8 pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5 pm)