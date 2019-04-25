UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series: Let The Sunshine In

Let The Sunshine In

Apr 25-28 | 2017 | France | Claire Denis | French language | 94 min

Accomplished director Claire Denis (Chocolat; Beau Travail) brings us a romantic comedy in fragments—intimate, sophisticated, extremely French and loosely based on A Lover’s Discourse by literary theorist and aesthete Roland Barthes. Unhappily divorced artist Isabelle (Juliette Binoche) persists in a repeatedly waylaid search for true love. The loose, airy narrative of this film knits together a series of her dalliances with men of various shapes, types, ages, and neuroses, with nothing in common save for the fact that they have nothing in common with Isabelle either. Smart and sexy, this is a film that imbues excitement and wonder into the emotional connections that define us all. 2017 Cannes Film Festival: Director’s Fortnight.

FILM DISCUSSION Saturday, May 4 | 12-1 pm | Cinema

FREE STUDENT SCREENING Sunday, Apr 28 | 5 pm

Link: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm

Admission: Season subscription only. Visit the box office online for subscription information (https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com/) or call campus concierge at 262-595-2307.

Venue: Student Center Cinema, UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144

Screenings are Thursday through Sunday (Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 5 pm and 8 pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5 pm)