UW-Parkside Free Noon Concert: Jazz Faculty Concert
Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
The Noon Concert Series is a highly popular series of free performances presented Friday at the noon hour during the Fall and Spring semesters, featuring an interesting and diverse range of performances, including solo and chamber recitals, large group concerts, and lecture/recitals.
(READ MORE hyperlined to https://www.uwp.edu/therita/musicperformances.cfm#NoonConcerts)
Info
Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 View Map
Concerts