UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Parkside Jazz Ensemble with Special Guest Jazz Ensembles

Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

Jazz Week continues with Parkside Jazz Ensemble with Special Guest Jazz Ensembles from Bradford High School, Indian Trail High School, Tremper High School, and Wilmot High Schools. Tickets are available now.

READ MORE AND BUY TICKETS (hyperlinked to: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/jazzweek.cfm)

