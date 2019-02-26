UW-Parkside Reunion Gallery

Reunion Gallery: Featuring art across generations of art department alumni and faculty!

In celebration of Parkside’s 50 Year Celebration, Reunion is an exhibition featuring artwork from Art Department alumni, faculty, and faculty emeriti. Join us for an unforgettable showcase of generations of the UW-Parkside Art Department family. Reunion is hosted in UW-Parkside's Fine Arts and Foundation Galleries from February 4 to March 22.

The gallery reception is March 21, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

More information can be found here: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.