UW-Waukesha Hosts “Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968” Display During 2017 Festival of Books

The University of Wisconsin-Waukesha will host the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling display “Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-1968” from Oct. 25 through Nov. 14. In addition, a panel discussion about the housing marches will be held Nov. 4 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. during the 2017 Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books.

The display commemorates the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s civil rights marches by examining the practices and prejudices that led to segregation in Milwaukee and chronicling the school desegregation and fair housing movements of the 1960s. It also asks the question, “What can you do to end segregation today?”

Visit sewibookfest.com or email sewibookfest@uwc.edu with questions, inquiries or information about volunteering.