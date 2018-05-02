UW-Milwaukee Pesk School of the Arts presents: 9 to 5: The Musical

May 2–6, 2018

By Patricia Resnick

Directed by Tony Horne

A story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era, three female office workers concoct a plan to get even with their boss, a “sexist-egotistical-lying-hypocritical-bigot.” In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy, win justice for their fellow workers, and take charge of a company that had kept them down. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie, Dolly Parton fans will fondly remember the upbeat, blue-collar anthem “9 to 5.” Audiences are probably less familiar with the fact that Milwaukee was the inspiration for this musical, which is based on the founding of the international 9 to 5: Winning Justice for Working Women organization.

Mainstage Theatre

2400 E Kenwood Blvd

Wed–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm

General - $20; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $15; Students & Under 18 - $10; Majors - Free