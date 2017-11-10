UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert

Google Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The UWM Choirs and Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. Zachary Durlam, perform Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy w/ Elena Abend, (piano) and Vaughan Williams’s Dona Nobis Pacem w/ Vaughan Williams, Tanya Kruse (soprano), and Sam Handley, (baritone).

Performances run November 10 – 11 at 7:30PM

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff w/ ID – $8; Students w/ ID, Majors, Under 18 – Free

Info
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Google Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert - 2017-11-11 19:30:00