UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The UWM Choirs and Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. Zachary Durlam, perform Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy w/ Elena Abend, (piano) and Vaughan Williams’s Dona Nobis Pacem w/ Vaughan Williams, Tanya Kruse (soprano), and Sam Handley, (baritone).
Performances run November 10 – 11 at 7:30PM
General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff w/ ID – $8; Students w/ ID, Majors, Under 18 – Free
