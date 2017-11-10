UWM Choirs & Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert

The UWM Choirs and Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. Zachary Durlam, perform Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy w/ Elena Abend, (piano) and Vaughan Williams’s Dona Nobis Pacem w/ Vaughan Williams, Tanya Kruse (soprano), and Sam Handley, (baritone).

Performances run November 10 – 11 at 7:30PM

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff w/ ID – $8; Students w/ ID, Majors, Under 18 – Free