UWM Choral Invitational

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Three of the finest area high school choirs join the UWM Concert Chorale for an afternoon of clinics and collaborative music-making culminating in a concert featuring all four choirs. Program TBD.

General – $12; Seniors, UWM F&S w/ID – $8; Student w/ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
