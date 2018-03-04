UWM Choral Invitational
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Three of the finest area high school choirs join the UWM Concert Chorale for an afternoon of clinics and collaborative music-making culminating in a concert featuring all four choirs. Program TBD.
General – $12; Seniors, UWM F&S w/ID – $8; Student w/ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free
