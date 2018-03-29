UWM Dance presents: The Breaking Ring

The Breaking Ring

By JoAnna Mendl Shaw & The Equus Projects

March 29–30 | 7:30pm

Mitchell Studio 254 (UWM Campus)

In The Breaking Ring, performers take a deep dive into physical listening and visceral decision-making, operating with heightened attending, merging sensing and thinking to create kinetic dialogue. Behavior transforms into choreographic interlude, reoccurring patterns accumulate.

Shaw and company draw their choreographic material from their work with horses where negotiation for leadership plays out with very real consequences. The Breaking Ring translates inter-species choreographic devices into human encounters. Outcomes are completely dependent on full-bodied listening, the performers each accountable for their choices.

Accountability for choices is framed as a performance event.

3203 N Downer Ave

General - $25; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $20; Students & Under 18 - $15

Performances partially funded by UWM Department of Dance Differential Tuition