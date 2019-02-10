UWM Science Bag - Balancing Act: The Physics of Bicycling

The simple bicycle is one of humankind’s most fascinating and versatile inventions, and its behaviors have perplexed scientists and engineers for centuries -- or so some headlines would have you believe.

Dr. Andrew Dressel from the UWM College of Engineering and Applied Science will separate the myth from the machine with many demystifying demonstrations, and we hope you will join us as we take a closer look at how bicycles harness human power, brake on a dime, stay upright -- even without a rider -- and steer down the road!

This show is free and family-friendly! Shows run every Friday in February at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee show at 2 p.m. on February 10.

Science Bag is held in the UWM Physics Building, Room 137, located at 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd. (the corner of Kenwood and N. Cramer St.).