Vagabond Ski & Social Club

Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Event time: 7pm

VAGABOND SKI & SOCIAL CLUB, an active social club for singles and married couples. Meeting and dance; with great music by Nite Trax on Wednesday June 7, 2017; 7:00 (meeting), 8:00 (dance), at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd Street, West Allis. $5.00 Admission.  www.vagabondskiclub.com

Price: $5

Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
