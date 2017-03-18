The Vagina Monologues - An American Sign Language Performance

Event time: Performance begins at 7:00 p.m. Silent Auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

Deaf Unity, Inc. is proud to offer a benefit production of Eve Ensler’s Award-Winning play, “The Vagina Monologues,” in Waukesha on April 1st. The play will be performed entirely by amazing deaf actresses and conducted in American Sign Language (ASL), with interpreters.

You may have seen the performance before, but you have never seen it like this!

As an added bonus, we will be hosting a Silent Auction for 30 minutes before the performance.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit Deaf Unity. We believe that all deaf people – adults and children – have a right to a healthy, violence-free life. It is more important than ever that those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault continue to be supported.

Join us for an amazing rendition of this iconic play!

For more information and to purchase a ticket:

https://deafunitywi-tvm-waukesha.eventbrite.com

*free lot parking

Price: Cost $15.00 per ticket (pre-purchase); $20 (day of event)