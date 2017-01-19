Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop

Google Calendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00

George's Tavern (Racine) 1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402

Event time: 6-9pm

Drink & Dine While Shopping for Your Valentine!  Enjoy one of many George’s beer or other beverage selections, grab a bite to eat, and shop local artisans with their unique and original items for sale to complete your Valentine’s Day shopping, or to give yourself a little love.

Some of the artisans expected to be in attendance are:

  • BeThat…Handmade Artisan Jewelry
  • Fern Lovely –wrap bracelets & lariats
  • Twisted Lion Jewelry
  • Mystery Garden Beach Collections (beach glass jewelry)
  • Tomlinson Family Soaps –handcrafted soaps, butters & balms
  • Heather Maria Photography
  • Broken Wing Workshop – handmade birdhouses
  • Fay Liberty Fiber Arts – fiber artist with designer scarves, cover ups, socks, wine socks, and soap socks

Price: Free to check out the artisans; Food and drinks available for purchase

Info
George's Tavern (Racine) 1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop - 2017-02-09 00:00:00