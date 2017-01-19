Valentine Artisan Pop-Up Shop
George's Tavern (Racine) 1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Event time: 6-9pm
Drink & Dine While Shopping for Your Valentine! Enjoy one of many George’s beer or other beverage selections, grab a bite to eat, and shop local artisans with their unique and original items for sale to complete your Valentine’s Day shopping, or to give yourself a little love.
Some of the artisans expected to be in attendance are:
- BeThat…Handmade Artisan Jewelry
- Fern Lovely –wrap bracelets & lariats
- Twisted Lion Jewelry
- Mystery Garden Beach Collections (beach glass jewelry)
- Tomlinson Family Soaps –handcrafted soaps, butters & balms
- Heather Maria Photography
- Broken Wing Workshop – handmade birdhouses
- Fay Liberty Fiber Arts – fiber artist with designer scarves, cover ups, socks, wine socks, and soap socks
Price: Free to check out the artisans; Food and drinks available for purchase
