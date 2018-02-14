Valentine's Day Dinner

Honestly, we think you can do better than a card and a box of chocolates. That’s why we’re inviting you to our Valentine’s Dinner at Smyth’s. Curated by Chef Joshua Rogers, you’ll be treated to tableside “Love Bird” style service, a menu as alluring as your date, and wine pairings to delight and elevate the senses.

$69.99 per person // $14 Wine Pairings

Please call 414.831.4615 to make your dinner reservation today.