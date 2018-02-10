Valentines Love and R&B Tour

A host of R&B singers with ’90s and ’00 hits have come together for this joint tour. Avant, the singer who scored a huge hit with the slow jam “Separated,” tops the bill, joined by Donell Jones, Case, Jon B, Michel’le and Syleena Johnson, the singer best remembered for her soulful hook on the Kanye West hit “All Falls Down,” and who has since released a series of musically adventurous records of her own.