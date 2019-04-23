Valerie June on Tour

Genre bending singer-songwriter Valerie June is one of the most admired artists to breakthrough in the last decade. Her music blends southern sounds, African rhythms and ambient atmospherics into something altogether futuristic and new. Her 2017 release The Order of Time appeared on numerous ‘best of’ lists and received near universal acclaim from a broad array of international media and she is currently working on her highly anticipated new record.

June’s rapturous, extraordinary live shows have also helped her achieve a loyal, world-wide audience. She’ll be playing Milwaukee on April 23rd at the Pabst Theatre as a part of her Astral Plane Solo Tour. For more information please visit www.valeriejune.com.